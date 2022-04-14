TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Citigroup

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 35.00.

Shares of TPG stock opened at 28.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 29.50. TPG has a one year low of 26.50 and a one year high of 35.40.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.42 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 259.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that TPG will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

