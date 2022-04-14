Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $237.38 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

