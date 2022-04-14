Tractor Supply (TSCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Tractor Supply has set its FY22 guidance at $9.20-9.50 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSCO stock opened at $237.38 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tractor Supply by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.04.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

