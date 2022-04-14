Tractor Supply (TSCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Tractor Supply has set its FY22 guidance at $9.20-9.50 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $237.38 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $241.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.72 and a 200 day moving average of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.04.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 563,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,350,000 after purchasing an additional 143,774 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

