Trainline (LON:TRN) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 266 ($3.47) to GBX 268 ($3.49) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.21) to GBX 241 ($3.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.21) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 350 ($4.56) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 328.17 ($4.28).

LON TRN opened at GBX 278.50 ($3.63) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 506.50 ($6.60). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.92. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

