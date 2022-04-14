Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Cut to $171.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of TT stock opened at $148.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.55. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $142.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Trane Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.