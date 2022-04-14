TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

TA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.19. 173,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,328. The company has a market cap of $581.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 238.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 159.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 74,154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

