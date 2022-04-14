Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, an increase of 188.5% from the March 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TRMR stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Get Tremor International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Tremor International by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tremor International during the third quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tremor International by 73.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

TRMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tremor International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Tremor International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.