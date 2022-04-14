Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TPH. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of TPH traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. 1,197,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,214. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.51. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

