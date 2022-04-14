Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TPH opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.51.
TPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
