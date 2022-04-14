Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TPH opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 63,809 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 276,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,793 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 58,393 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $4,802,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

