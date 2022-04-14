TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.98.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.28. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $35,100.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $163,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,866 in the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 46.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

