Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSU. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$33.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 22.52. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$27.79 and a 52-week high of C$49.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.94.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.1700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

