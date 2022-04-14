Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Cut to $142.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $152.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TBK. Raymond James reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.21.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.95. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $69.01 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.24.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

