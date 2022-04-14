Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Cut to $142.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $152.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.26% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TBK. Raymond James reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.21.
Shares of TBK stock opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.95. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $69.01 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.24.
In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.
About Triumph Bancorp (Get Rating)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.