Truist Financial Comments on Patrick Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patrick Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.12. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 25.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.