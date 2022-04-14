Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.15.
TFC opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.92. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.
In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.
About Truist Financial (Get Rating)
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
