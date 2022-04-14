Truist Financial Weighs in on Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial analyst R. Newitter anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $121.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.96. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.14 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,859 shares of company stock valued at $25,305,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. American National Bank boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

