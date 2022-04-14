TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.24) target price on the stock.

TTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.65) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.91) to GBX 270 ($3.52) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 289.17 ($3.77).

Get TT Electronics alerts:

Shares of LON:TTG opened at GBX 197.90 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.02. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 173.59 ($2.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 296.50 ($3.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £348.90 million and a P/E ratio of 27.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 209.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 236.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.90%.

In related news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.62), for a total value of £79,401.03 ($103,467.59).

About TT Electronics (Get Rating)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.