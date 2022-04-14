Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given a $48.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) has been given a $48.00 price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

TWTR opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. Twitter has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock worth $546,043. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Twitter by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Twitter by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

