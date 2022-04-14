Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given a $48.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price objective on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE:TWTR opened at $45.85 on Thursday. Twitter has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $546,043. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,565,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.