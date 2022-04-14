U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.77.

Shares of USB stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after buying an additional 1,789,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,145,000 after purchasing an additional 493,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,568,000 after purchasing an additional 717,483 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,735,000 after purchasing an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

