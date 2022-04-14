UBS Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €87.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($94.57) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($78.26) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($60.87) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.83 ($76.99).

ETR:HEI opened at €51.40 ($55.87) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €57.90 and its 200-day moving average is €61.18. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.01 ($51.10) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($88.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

