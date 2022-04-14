Ucommune International Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, April 22nd (NASDAQ:UK)

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 22nd.

UK opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.08. Ucommune International has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.73.

Get Ucommune International alerts:

Ucommune International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ucommune International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucommune International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.