Ucommune International Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, April 22nd (NASDAQ:UK)

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 22nd.
UK opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.08. Ucommune International has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.73.
Ucommune International Company Profile (Get Rating)
