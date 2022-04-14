Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

UMPQ opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.00. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

