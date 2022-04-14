Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, a growth of 410.6% from the March 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,768.0 days.

UNPSF opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Uni-President China has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

