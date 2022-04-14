Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, an increase of 185.8% from the March 15th total of 47,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNCY shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Unicycive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,000. 13.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.