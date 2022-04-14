UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) will announce $500.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $501.11 million. UniFirst posted sales of $464.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UniFirst.
UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 31.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth about $1,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $171.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.29. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $165.52 and a 12 month high of $242.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.
UniFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)
UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UniFirst (UNF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.