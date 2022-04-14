UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) will announce $500.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $501.11 million. UniFirst posted sales of $464.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 31.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth about $1,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $171.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.29. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $165.52 and a 12 month high of $242.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

