Union Pacific (UNP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

4/8/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $276.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $258.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $306.00 to $310.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $306.00 to $310.00.

3/31/2022 – Union Pacific is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $258.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $271.00.

3/9/2022 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $268.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Union Pacific's efforts to reward its shareholders even in the current uncertain scenario please us. The company hiked dividend twice in 2021. The railroad operator is also active on the buyback front. Management anticipates share repurchases in 2022 to be in line with the 2021 levels of $7.3 billion. The company's strong free cash flow generating ability supports its shareholder-friendly activities. Uptick in freight revenues (up 11% year over year in 2021) as economic activities pick up the pace is an added positive. However, escalation in fuel costs (up 56% in 2021) as oil prices move north induced a 7% rise in operating expenses. High debt/EBITDA ratio and tepid automotive demand are further concerns. Moreover, Union Pacific's operations in the near term are likely to be impacted by the omicron-induced volatility.”

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $244.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.48 and its 200 day moving average is $243.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

