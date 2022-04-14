Union Pacific (UNP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Union Pacific to post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Union Pacific to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UNP opened at $244.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.75. The firm has a market cap of $153.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Tobam grew its stake in Union Pacific by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Union Pacific by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,854 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.73.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

