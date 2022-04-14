uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.23 Million

Equities analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) to post sales of $41.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 million and the highest is $135.00 million. uniQure posted sales of $450,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,062.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $120.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $125.58 million, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $191.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.89. uniQure had a net margin of 62.90% and a return on equity of 64.35%. The firm had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 million.

Several analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

In other uniQure news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 260,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,062,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in uniQure by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

QURE stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. uniQure has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $934.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 17.09.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

