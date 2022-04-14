Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Uniroyal Global Engineered Products stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.02. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

Get Uniroyal Global Engineered Products alerts:

About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (Get Rating)

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.