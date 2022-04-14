Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Uniroyal Global Engineered Products stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.02. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.
About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (UNIR)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.