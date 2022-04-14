United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($4.52) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($4.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($4.36). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The company’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.00) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

