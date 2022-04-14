United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.960-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

United States Steel stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.99. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.37%.

Several analysts have commented on X shares. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.30.

In other United States Steel news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,654,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,621 shares of company stock worth $6,604,537. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 1,622.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 404,165 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.