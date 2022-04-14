UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of UOLGY stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. UOL Group has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08.

Get UOL Group alerts:

UOL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UOL Group Limited primarily engages in the property development and investment, and hotel businesses. Its property development projects include residential units, office towers and shopping malls, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also owns and/or manages approximately 30 hotels, resorts, and services suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL names in Asia, Oceania, and North America with approximately 10,000 rooms in its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.