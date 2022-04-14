UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of UOLGY stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. UOL Group has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08.
UOL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
