UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Update

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UPMMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Danske raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DNB Markets upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UPMMY opened at $34.08 on Thursday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

