Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $4.06 on Wednesday, hitting $88.02. 8,348,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,864,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.60. Upstart has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43 and a beta of -0.58.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $27,751,889. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,779,000 after purchasing an additional 340,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after purchasing an additional 315,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Upstart by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,266,000 after purchasing an additional 108,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,361,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

