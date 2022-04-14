US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. CL King began coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Get US Foods alerts:

NYSE:USFD opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.