USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “American Biogenetic Sciences, Inc. is engaged in researching, developing and marketing cardiovascular and neurobiology products for commercial development. The company’s products are designed for in vitro and in vivo diagnostic procedures and therapeutic drugs. At the present time The company’s principal products or activities are: the Thrombus Precursor Protein Diagnostic Test; the Functional Intact Fibrinogen Diagnostic Test; Therapeutic Neurocompounds; In Vitro Diagnostic Products For Ifectious And Auto-Immune Disease; and Mouse Serum “
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of USA Equities in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
About USA Equities (Get Rating)
USA Equities Corp., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.
