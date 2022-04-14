Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ VLNS opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03. Valens has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $9.93.
Valens Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.
