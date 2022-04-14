Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VLNS opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03. Valens has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at $10,384,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

