Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

VLEEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.74) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valeo from €33.00 ($35.87) to €26.00 ($28.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Valeo from €35.00 ($38.04) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($38.04) to €25.00 ($27.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valeo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Valeo has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $17.53.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

