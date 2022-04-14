Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VLEEY stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valeo from €33.00 ($35.87) to €26.00 ($28.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.74) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($38.04) to €25.00 ($27.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($38.04) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valeo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

About Valeo (Get Rating)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.