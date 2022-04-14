Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VLEEY stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valeo from €33.00 ($35.87) to €26.00 ($28.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.74) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($38.04) to €25.00 ($27.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($38.04) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valeo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

