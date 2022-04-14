Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Up 105.7% in March

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a growth of 105.7% from the March 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 971.0 days.

Shares of VLOUF stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Get Vallourec alerts:

About Vallourec (Get Rating)

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.