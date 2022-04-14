Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Up 348.1% in March

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 348.1% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vallourec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.76.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

