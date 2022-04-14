Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Financial Analysis

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Valneva and Orchard Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valneva 1 1 4 0 2.50 Orchard Therapeutics 1 2 3 0 2.33

Valneva presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.69%. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,387.66%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than Valneva.

Profitability

This table compares Valneva and Orchard Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valneva N/A N/A N/A Orchard Therapeutics N/A -57.19% -40.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Valneva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valneva and Orchard Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valneva $411.85 million 4.35 -$86.87 million N/A N/A Orchard Therapeutics $1.67 million 51.92 -$144.58 million ($1.18) -0.58

Valneva has higher revenue and earnings than Orchard Therapeutics.

Summary

Valneva beats Orchard Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valneva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; and VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. It provides Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-203 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I, OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type MPS-IIIA, and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. It has a strategic collaboration agreement with Pharming Group N.V. for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105, an investigational ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

