Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 2,225.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 19,807.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 732,859 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the third quarter worth $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,715,000 after purchasing an additional 102,147 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $200.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 1 year low of $184.58 and a 1 year high of $218.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.