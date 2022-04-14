Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 229,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 167,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 25,949 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period.

VTC stock opened at $81.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.21. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $93.33.

