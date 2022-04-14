Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Short Interest Up 113.4% in March

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a growth of 113.4% from the March 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 498.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $36.87 on Thursday. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

VTWRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($35.87) to €32.50 ($35.33) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vantage Towers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.