Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VAR1. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($80.43) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($122.83) price target on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on shares of Varta in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €94.33 ($102.54).

ETR VAR1 opened at €87.46 ($95.07) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of €91.38 and a 200-day moving average of €106.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66. Varta has a 1-year low of €78.50 ($85.33) and a 1-year high of €165.90 ($180.33).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

