Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 7,900.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. Vaxart’s revenue was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

