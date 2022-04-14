VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VBIV. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $429.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 11,054.36% and a negative return on equity of 42.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 509.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63,618 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 121,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 64.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 86,980 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

