Velchamy Sankarlingam Sells 2,256 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ZM stock opened at $114.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -0.93. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $406.48.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, FBN Securities cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,035 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,356 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $308,306,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after purchasing an additional 789,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.